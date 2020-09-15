Fenwick Wins Back VC Partner From Torys

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- After a little more than a year at the helm of Torys LLP's new venture capital practice, a former Fenwick & West partner is making her return to the firm's flagship offices in Mountain View, California, where she plans on jumping back into its work with Silicon Valley startups looking for funding. Kristine Di Bacco's move to Fenwick & West LLP comes 18 months after she left, although she departed Fenwick's offices in the Golden State in 2016 in order to help launch the firm's presence in New York. Di Bacco tells Law360 that, although nostalgia had lured her back to...

