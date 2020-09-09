Bid Protest Spotlight: Conflicts, Timeliness, USPTO Rules

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- This month's bid protest spotlight examines three recent decisions by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The first, Solers Inc., examines potential conflicts of interest arising out of the government's reliance on contractors in its acquisition process.[1] The second and third, Prudential Protective Services LLC[2] and CGI Federal Inc.,[3] offer cautionary tales for would-be protesters. In Prudential, the protester's failure to monitor postings on beta.SAM.gov caused it to miss its short window to protest a sole-source award to its competitor. In CGI Federal, the GAO dismissed two protests challenging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's exclusion of parties as potential bidders under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS