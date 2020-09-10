Dakessian Tax Practice Adds Ex-Berkshire Hathaway Adviser

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Dakessian Law brought on Berkshire Hathaway's former in-house executive state counsel, who's experienced in providing advice and representation on multistate matters, to the firm's tax practice in California, according to the firm. Don Griswold is joining Dakessian as a partner after providing clients with strategic advice and representation regarding high-impact state and local tax matters, Dakessian announced Sept. 1. Griswold has experience litigating state tax cases, providing advice to sophisticated corporate executives and providing state tax technical services at some of the country's largest accounting firms, the firm said. "What I've done for at least the last 25 years of my...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS