Eni Can't Undo $371M Arbitration Award, Del. Justices Told

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Gulf LNG Energy LLC told the Delaware Supreme Court Wednesday that Eni USA should be barred from an effort to claw back $371.5 million awarded to Gulf in arbitration over a terminated agreement by which Eni used a liquefied natural gas import facility in Mississippi. During oral arguments, Gulf's counsel told the justices that Eni USA Gas Marketing LLC's continued pursuit of a breach of contract claim against Gulf after an arbitration tribunal issued a 2018 ruling terminating the contract by which Eni used Gulf's LNG facility is nothing more than an attempt to undo an already finalized arbitration award. The...

