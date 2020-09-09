Insurance Sector Should Expect More Focus From CFIUS

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government continues to take significant steps to address risks to national security posed by foreign geopolitical adversaries. One of the more prominent of these measures is the expansion of national security reviews of inbound acquisitions and investment by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. CFIUS is the U.S. government committee charged with identifying, evaluating and mitigating national security threats posed by foreign investment. It may be surprising to learn that the U.S. government considers insurance companies likely to present national security risks, and that transactions in the insurance sector are squarely in the crosshairs of CFIUS...

