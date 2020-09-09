3D Software Provider Leads 4 IPO Launches Totaling $1.5B

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- 3D content developer Unity Software Inc. on Wednesday set a price range for an estimated $950 million initial public offering, one of four companies to launch IPO plans that could net $1.5 billion combined, adding to a packed lineup of new issuances scheduled next week. In addition to Unity, private market investment firm StepStone Group Inc., medical device company Outset Medical Inc. and biotechnology firm Metacrine Inc. set price ranges on pending IPOs. The four offerings are set to price in the week of Sept. 14, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. The IPOs, which add to a busy stack of...

