FCC Commish, Sen. Agree Social Media Probe Is Political

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's bid to extend the Federal Communications Commission's jurisdiction to social media companies is little more than election-year political theater, an FCC commissioner and an influential senator agreed on Wednesday. During a webinar hosted by the nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology, Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said there was no question that President Donald Trump intended to pressure private companies into carrying his unchecked statements with a late May executive order. "From the get-go, it is clear that this is an unprecedented proposition," Wyden said. "Donald Trump basically wants to force social media...

