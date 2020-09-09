10th Circ. Denies Immunity To Cop In Excessive Force Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday refused to confer qualified immunity to a Utah police officer sued for arresting a man without probable cause and using excessive force, saying the arrested man plausibly alleged that his constitutional rights had been violated. In a published opinion, a three-judge Tenth Circuit panel affirmed the denial of qualified immunity to Raymond Gardner, a Garfield County sheriff's deputy, in a suit accusing him of violating the civil rights of Matthew Mglej after Mglej's motorcycle broke down in Boulder, Utah, during a cross-country trip in 2011. According to the suit, Gardner was investigating a case of $20...

