Morgan & Morgan Hires Genovese Joblove Restructuring Atty

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Morgan & Morgan has announced that a former Genovese Joblove & Battista partner with decades of receivership experience has signed on to be the first head of the firm's brand-new restructuring practice. The Orlando, Florida-based firm announced earlier this month that Florida attorney Amir Isaiah has joined the national firm's business trial group as chair of its new bankruptcy, restructuring and receivership practice. "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining M&M's business trial group and very excited for the opportunity to establish and oversee this new practice at a premier national firm," Isaiah said in the announcement. In a phone interview...

