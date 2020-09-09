Penn Fights Workers' Jury Bid In Retirement Plan Fee Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania wants a proposed ERISA class action challenging its retirement plan's investments and fees to play out before a judge, not a jury, the school said in a recent bid to quash its workers' jury-trial request. In court documents filed Tuesday, the university urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to side with other courts that consider claims brought under Section 502(a)(2) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to be ineligible for jury trials. "The jury demand contradicts well-settled authority, including Third Circuit precedent, holding that jury trials are unavailable for ERISA claims just like those plaintiffs bring here,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS