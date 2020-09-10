Biz Groups Ask Brazil For Assurance On Data Transfer Rules

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Two U.S.-based associations representing software and telecommunications providers asked the Brazilian government for interim guidance on international data transfers before the enforcement of new protocols to protect personal data begins next year. The Software Alliance, also known as BSA, and the Global Data Alliance, which includes BSA members, said in a Wednesday letter to Brazilian government officials that their members, including Microsoft, AT&T, Pfizer and United Airlines, need legal certainty that their current data transfer practices will be permitted when they are based on internationally accepted standards and consistent with the overall objectives of Brazil's Personal Data Protection Law. "Data transfers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS