Debt Firm Wants Defamation Claim Dropped From $500M Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Furniture retailer Aaron's Inc. doesn't have the evidence to back defamation counterclaims it leveled against a Texas debt collection company that has accused Aaron's of selling it more than $500 million worth of unrecoverable delinquent accounts, the debt collector argued in Georgia state court Wednesday. Turtle Creek Assets Ltd. said it bought a million delinquent accounts from Aaron's, collectively worth more than $500 million, under a 2016 purchase agreement in which Aaron's promised not to sell it any bad or problematic accounts. TCA said it paid several million dollars for the accounts but can't collect anything from most of them because...

