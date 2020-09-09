Calif. Atty Cops To Credit Fraud, Campaign Finance Schemes

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A California lawyer pled guilty to fraud and campaign finance charges on Wednesday in two separate cases in D.C. federal court over different multimillion-dollar schemes connected to his employer, payment processor Allied Wallet. Rudy Dekermenjian copped to conspiring with several other people to cover up excessive campaign contributions that Allied Wallet CEO Ahmad "Andy" Khawaja and lobbyist and convicted pedophile George Nader made during the 2016 election and beyond, the government said. Prosecutors dropped two aiding and abetting charges, and estimated that under the sentencing guidelines, Dekermenjian would be sentenced to serve between a year and 18 months in prison, according...

