Ex-Atty Can't Take Back Money Laundering Plea, Feds Say

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have called on a New Jersey federal court to knock down a disbarred attorney's bid to rescind his guilty plea in what authorities have said was a roughly $13 million Ponzi scheme, blasting his claims that "newly discovered evidence" demonstrates his innocence. Less than three weeks before his sentencing, the government asked the court Wednesday to nix Michael W. Kwasnik's motion to withdraw his plea to a money laundering charge, which alleged that he transferred $125,000 in client funds from a trust account to an insurance company's account and then to his law firm's account without the client's knowledge....

