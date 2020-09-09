DHS Leaders Pushed To Politicize Intelligence, Official Says

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower complaint made public on Wednesday claims that top U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials repeatedly pressured a top intelligence officer to "manipulate" intelligence assessments for political purposes and effectively demoted him for rebuffing those efforts. The complaint by Brian Murphy, who led DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis for several months until he was removed in August to a position that "constitutes a de facto demotion," was made public by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who called on Murphy to testify later this month about his allegations. According to Murphy, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf reassigned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS