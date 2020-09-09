1st Circ. Says Energy Price Antitrust Row Is FERC's Domain

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a small electricity reseller's proposed class action accusing Eversource Energy and Avangrid Inc. of artificially inflating wholesale power prices, saying the claims improperly target rates set by federal regulators. In a unanimous opinion, the three-judge panel backed a Massachusetts federal court's ruling that PNE Energy Supply LLC's suit claiming the two companies manipulated the supply of pipeline capacity to push up natural gas and electricity prices in New England is blocked from moving forward by the "filed rate doctrine," which requires regulated entities to charge a particular rate set by federal authorities. The panel heavily...

