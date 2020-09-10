Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No New Trial After EagleView's $125M Aerial Imagery IP Win

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge denied a Verisk Analytics Inc. unit's bid for a new patent infringement trial after a jury awarded EagleView Technologies Inc. $125 million, saying in an opinion peppered with references to "Alice in Wonderland" that the facts support the verdict.

U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb said Wednesday that the court felt like Alice as it tried to make sense of Xactware Solutions Inc.'s shifting defenses against EagleView, an aerial imagery company. The court worried that the jury might also "fall down the rabbit hole," but jurors made sense of it all in the end, according to the...

