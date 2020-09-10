Facebook Gets Software Co.'s Data Patents Nixed Under Alice

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday handed Facebook Inc. a win in Software Rights Archive LLC's lawsuit alleging the social media giant infringed a trio of patents for indexing, searching and displaying data, concluding that the patents cover abstract ideas that are not patentable under Alice. In a 20-page order, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. concluded that SRA's three patents cover the abstract ideas of collecting, analyzing and displaying certain information, and therefore aren't patentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International. The ruling marks an end to a lawsuit that SRA...

