The Latest Labeling Issues For Plant-Based Substitute Foods

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Beyond Meat Inc.'s stock is up roughly 65.5% this year, having gained a whopping 400% since the company's May 2019 initial public offering at $25 per share. It is, therefore, no surprise that the trend of plant-based protein — and dairy substitutes — is growing at an exponential rate. Plant-based substitutes are popping up everywhere — JUST Egg, Brave Robot, Oatly and dozens more — and they are disrupting 100-year-old industries. However, these protein and dairy substitutes haven't necessarily been welcomed with open arms. Many industries contend that the substitutes are misleading consumers into believing that the substitutes are the real thing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS