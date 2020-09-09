Texas AG Warns State Bar Against Adopting Anti-Bias Rule

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday fired off a warning letter to the State Bar of Texas board of directors, hours before it was set to consider an American Bar Association rule prohibiting discriminatory behavior, saying the rule would "trample attorneys' First Amendment rights." On Thursday morning, the board is slated to meet to consider referring for adoption Model Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(g), which would prohibit attorneys from engaging in discriminatory or harassing behavior in the practice of law. Paxton, who issued an advisory opinion in December 2016 that a court would likely strike the rule down as unconstitutional...

