Corps Tells 4th Circ. Light Rail's Water Permit Was On Point

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Army Corps of Engineers has told the Fourth Circuit that Maryland residents accusing it of unlawfully approving a Clean Water Act permit for the Purple Line rail extension project haven't identified material flaws in its analysis. The agency urged the federal appeals court in a brief Wednesday to affirm a lower court's finding that the Corps sufficiently vetted Maryland's permit application for building the 16-mile light rail extension project. The Corps urged the court to shut down a claim from nonprofit Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail and individual residents that the agency wrongfully approved the project, which is intended to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS