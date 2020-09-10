Eckert Seamans Hit With Investment Fraud Suit In Fla.

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A putative class of investors is suing Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC and an attorney in Florida federal court over allegedly misrepresenting or failing to disclose details of a merchant cash advance investment scheme they represented, including pending litigation and investigations over the loans. Eckert Seamans, attorney John Pauciulo and investment solicitors Michael Furman, John Gissas and Dean Vagnozzi negligently misrepresented the nature of the scheme to the investors and breached their fiduciary duty to them by failing to fully inform them of various details in relation to the dealings involving Complete Solutions Group Inc., according to the complaint filed...

