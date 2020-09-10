Judge Trims Invisalign Maker Shareholder Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge permanently trimmed most of the securities claims against Align Technology Inc. on Wednesday, makers of Invisalign teeth straighteners, in a class action that accused it of lying about an increase in competition as it was losing patents on its products. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh dismissed claims of insider trading against president and CEO Joseph M. Hogan and ruled that only one of six Align statements that investors alleged were false or misleading adequately states a claim, saying the investors still fail to allege why the majority of the statements are false. Judge Koh kept claims...

