Bankrupt Fisker Automotive Settles WARN Suit For $1.88M

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt electric car company Fisker Automotive has reached a $1.88 million settlement with a class of workers who claimed they were laid off without warning in violation of federal law.

Fisker and the workers asked a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday for preliminary approval of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act settlement, which would provide about $10,000 to each class member. The class covers a "cross-section" of 159 former employees ranging from engineers to marketers and administrative workers, according to their attorney, Jack Raisner of Raisner Roupinian LLP.

The parties said they reached the settlement Aug. 3, and that they would...

