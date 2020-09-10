Shareholder Says Kids TV Firm Wooed 'Robinhood Investors'

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Executives of kids cartoon company Genius Brands International Inc. were hit Wednesday with a shareholder's derivative action in California federal court alleging they lied to the public in an effort to push the company's trading price up. In the Sept. 9 complaint, Genius Brands investor Eduardo Correa claimed that the company's founder, chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, its Chief Financial Officer Robert L. Denton, and five Genius Brands directors mismanaged the company as its stock price soared, then plummeted earlier this year. In particular, Correa said, the Genius Brands brass attempted to court "Robinhood investors" — that is, individual, nonprofessional investors such...

