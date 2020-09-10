3 Firms Steer Apax's $1.5B Sale Of Real Estate Site

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Apax Partners said Thursday it is selling the Spanish online residential real estate platform Idealista to a fund run by Swedish private equity firm EQT AB in a €1.3 billion ($1.54 billion) deal put together with help from Allen & Overy, Freshfields and Simpson Thacher. The deal sees EQT Partners fund EQT IX buy a controlling stake in Idealista from the London-based Apax, a little more than five years after Apax had initially invested in the classifieds platform. The site was founded in 2000 and is currently used by about 40,000 real estate agents in Spain, Portugal and Italy, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS