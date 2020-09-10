Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown made it on the legal lions list this week by helping to secure an order favoring foreign citizens who won green cards in the Diversity Visa lottery, while Edelson ended up among the legal lambs after a judge tossed its client's proposed data disclosure class action against Google. Legal Lions A D.C. federal judge on Sept. 4 temporarily barred the Trump administration from applying its visa ban to foreign citizens who won green cards in the Diversity Visa lottery, finding the U.S. Department of State's refusal to process their visas is likely illegal. The diversity visa winners and their...

