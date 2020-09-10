NJ Atty Loses Appeal Over 'Grossly Unfair' Fee Deal

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey lawyer who collected fees from bail-related judgments that didn't result in actual money getting to his client did so under an "unreasonable" client fee deal, a state appeals court ruled Thursday. The two-judge panel also ruled against Vineland lawyer Brian Muhlbaier by sending accusations of conversion and breach of fiduciary duty from Muhlbaier's former client, Bella's Bail Bond LLC, back to the trial court for another look. Considering Muhlbaier's retainer with the company — which included him filing applications to vacate forfeitures of bail Bella's posted and collecting bail-related judgments — the court agreed with a 2018 decision deeming their...

