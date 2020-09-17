Lender Caterpillar Sues Maritime Co. For £13M Loan Payments

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 6:29 PM BST) -- Construction giant Caterpillar's lending unit has sued a Latvian maritime repair company for £12.7 million ($16.2 million) in damages for allegedly defaulting on a loan agreement and failing to repay the outstanding amount. Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, a subsidiary of construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc., filed a High Court suit against Latvian-based Maritime Industry Ltd. The lender, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, said in its April 28 claim form, which was recently made public, that the vessel cleaning and repair business failed to make repayments to it under the terms of a loan agreement. Maritime Industry initially took out the...

