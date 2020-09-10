Employers Can Still Ban LGBT Workers, Religious Group Says

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Employers can still refuse to employ people based on their LGBTQ status so long as both men and women are barred equally, despite the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling that such individuals are protected under federal anti-discrimination law, a religious coalition told a Texas federal court. The U.S. Pastor Council — a coalition of conservative churches — as well as a suburban Dallas church and a Houston-area health center amended their suit Wednesday against the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and U.S. Attorney General William Barr challenging the EEOC's stance that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act shields gay, bisexual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS