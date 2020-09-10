DC Circ. Wary Of Reviving Georgetown Workers' ERISA Fight

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit seemed likely to deliver a blow to Georgetown University workers and retirees who accused the school of mismanaging their retirement plans after two judges expressed strong skepticism over a bid to revive the proposed class action. During a teleconference hearing Thursday before a three-judge panel, Circuit Judges A. Raymond Randolph and Judith W. Rogers didn't appear convinced by the petitioners' argument that a D.C. federal judge erroneously denied their bid in May 2019 to amend their Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint. They had wanted to assuage the faults she found in their pleadings when she tossed the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS