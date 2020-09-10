Teva Severance Pay Claim Is Sent To State Court

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge allowed more than a dozen former Teva Pharmaceuticals employees to return to state court and pursue their claim that the company has improperly withheld severance pay, opening up the possibility for them to receive heightened damages under state law. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl found that three plans the company maintains for recently laid off or fired employees do not combine to form one severance plan that is subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, rejecting Teva Pharmaceuticals USA's argument that the plans qualified as an employee benefit plan under the law. Judge Schmehl of the...

