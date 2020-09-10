Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teva Severance Pay Claim Is Sent To State Court

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge allowed more than a dozen former Teva Pharmaceuticals employees to return to state court and pursue their claim that the company has improperly withheld severance pay, opening up the possibility for them to receive heightened damages under state law.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl found that three plans the company maintains for recently laid off or fired employees do not combine to form one severance plan that is subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, rejecting Teva Pharmaceuticals USA's argument that the plans qualified as an employee benefit plan under the law.

Judge Schmehl of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!