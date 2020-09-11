7 Questions For Cooke Young Disputes Chief Robert Coffey

Law360, London (September 11, 2020, 2:32 PM BST) -- Robert Coffey knew very soon after taking up the role of managing partner at disputes boutique firm Cooke, Young & Keidan LLP that it was his dream job. Robert Coffey Coffey started his career at Baker McKenzie's litigation department in 2003, where he stayed for more than five years. He founded his own firm, Coffey Graham LLP, in 2008 before joining CYK as a consultant solicitor in 2012 through the friendships he had maintained with its co-founders and fellow Baker McKenzie alumni Gerald Cooke and Philip Young. He credits Cooke with recognizing his leadership and business skills at an early stage...

