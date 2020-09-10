Guggenheim Exec Wants Boat Crash Allegations Tossed

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A top insurance executive of investment firm Guggenheim Partners asked a Florida court to dismiss allegations that he violated Florida statutes in causing a boating collision after drinking, arguing that the injured victims' claims are "criminal in nature" and do not involve individual remedies or recovery in a civil action. Daniel Towriss, who runs Guggenheim Insurance Services, fought back against the boating accident victims' claims Tuesday, saying the Florida vessel safety statutes he allegedly violated do not provide for the recovery of damages and are "entirely devoid of any language" that would support the victims' cause of action. The executive said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS