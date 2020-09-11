Equifax, Experian Beat Bid To Revive FCRA Suit At 5th Circ.

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit won't revive a Texas man's suit accusing Equifax and Experian of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by refusing to restore favorable information to his credit report, which allegedly led to a low credit score that cost him a credit card and a mortgage. In a Sept. 9 published decision, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected arguments by Dallas resident Scott David Hammer that Equifax Information Services and Experian Information Solutions willfully violated multiple provisions of the FCRA by repeatedly refusing to add to his credit reports his account with Capital One, which he regularly paid on time....

