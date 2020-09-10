Pai Probes Wireless Industry On Location-Targeted Alerts

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission asked three members of the wireless industry for progress updates on geotargeting emergency alerts, requesting they give commitments to the agency to help ensure that mobile devices are capable of disbursing messages under the new standards of the nationwide Wireless Emergency Alerts system. In letters sent Thursday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai specifically asked wireless communications trade association CTIA, along with wireless tech company Qualcomm and standards organization Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, to provide the commission with assurances that mobile devices in the U.S. would support enhanced WEA geotargeting requirements put in place late last year....

