NYC Mayor Rejects Property Tax Hike As Budget Gap Looms

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- New York City's mayor on Thursday said he wouldn't consider hikes in property tax to help the city deal with a looming budget hole, despite it being one of the few taxes the city controls without permission from state leaders. "So many people have been hurt by the coronavirus crisis, lost their jobs," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He added, "We are not raising property taxes in New York City." (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Speaking with reporters, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said he didn't support property tax increases, saying that they would be "absolutely horrible" and city residents couldn't afford them. Property...

