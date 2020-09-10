Cannabinoid Maker Hits Amyris With $881M Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A cannabinoid manufacturer slapped biotech company Amyris with an $881 million trade secrets suit Thursday, alleging the company inked a research and development agreement to boost its stock price and then reneged on the terms to conceal a "rotten" business model. Lavvan Inc., a New York-based biosynthetic cannabinoid developer, told a Manhattan federal court that Amyris agreed to license technology for cannabinoid product development but to leave the manufacturing up to Lavvan. Instead, Amyris used an up-front cash payment from Lavvan to enter the market as a competitor, according to the complaint. Lavvan alleged the deal was merely a bid by...

