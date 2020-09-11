Peanut Farmers Seek Class Cert. In Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Farmers who claim that three of the biggest names in peanut shelling have been conspiring to flatten the price of their crops have asked a Virginia federal court to certify their class action so they can proceed as one. The peanut farmers who make up the proposed class were all harmed by a deflation in the price of their crops, they told the court in a heavily redacted filing that hit the docket Thursday, nearly a week after the original sealed version of the memorandum was first filed. Presenting the same evidence at "potentially hundreds of separate trials" would be "highly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS