EEOC Sues Chipotle For Sexual Harassment In Tampa Store

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Chipotle Mexican Grill on Thursday, alleging the popular international chain violated federal anti-discrimination laws when management at a Tampa, Florida, location refused to stop repeated sexual harassment and assaults against an employee. Cassandra Jerome, the former third-in-command at the store with the title of service manager, faced incessant sexual remarks, groping and more than one sexual assault from a kitchen crewperson, but higher-ups ignored her repeated complaints, according to the lawsuit. Instead, the EEOC said, Jerome was fired just three days after she made clear she wanted her grievances sent to corporate headquarters. "Employers have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS