SunCoke Energy Defeats Investors' Merger-Stalling Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday dismissed an investor suit that had sought to hold up SunCoke Energy Partners LP's merger with its general partner and majority owner. SunCoke's investors had argued in their proposed class action suit that the raw materials processing company and its directors filed an insufficient financial statement that gave unitholders little to go on in voting on SunCoke Energy Inc.'s planned acquisition of SunCoke Energy Partners, or SXCP. But U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly said the unitholders' claim fails because their votes were never needed to authorize the merger in the first place. "It is...

