Insurer Says High-Speed Trader Not Covered For $68M Penalty

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- RSUI Indemnity Co. told a New York federal court that it's not on the hook for Tower Research Capital LLC's $67.5 million in penalties for spoofed commodities orders, arguing the proprietary trading firm breached its insurance policy when it made a settlement offer to investors without the insurer's consent. RSUI said Thursday that it was not informed by TRC until April that the company had made a settlement offer to investors in an underlying suit alleging TRC failed to get its consent before making the offer and breaching the policy's precondition for coverage. In October 2018, a proposed class of investors...

