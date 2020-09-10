Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HuffPost Beats Copyright Suit Over Jon Hamm Crotch Photo

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ruled Thursday that HuffPost didn't violate copyright law by republishing a famous image of actor Jon Hamm that went viral in 2013 because it appeared to prominently display his genitals.

Rejecting an infringement lawsuit filed by photographer Lawrence Schwartzwald, the judge said the website was protected by copyright's fair use doctrine when it posted an edited version of the paparazzi image with a black "Image Loading" box over Hamm's crotch.

Siding with HuffPost owner Oath Inc., the judge said the site had "fundamentally transformed" a simple paparazzi image into one that mocked the very reason the photo...

