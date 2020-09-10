Universal Settles 'Fast And Furious' Producer's Spinoff Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The producer of the "Fast and Furious" movies has settled his California state court suit alleging that Universal Pictures tried to reduce his compensation for a spinoff and then kicked him off the job, according to statements from both the producer and Universal on Thursday. Producer Neal Moritz ended his claims of promissory fraud, breach of oral contract and breach of implied contract stemming from allegations the studio falsely promised Moritz that he would have a large role in "Hobbs and Shaw," the spinoff of the popular street-racing films. "Fast & Furious has always been about family and unfortunately we had...

