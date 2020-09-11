Home Health Care Co. Tries Again To Escape FCA Case

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A home health care company has urged an Illinois federal court to throw out a False Claims Act suit accusing it of offering kickbacks to a state elder care contractor in exchange for referrals, defending the payments it made as aboveboard. Management Principles Inc., its two subsidiary companies Vital Home & Healthcare Inc. and Physician Care Services SC, and its owner, Asif Sayeed, filed a reply Thursday supporting their bid for a verdict in their favor in a suit claiming they paid the Healthcare Consortium of Illinois a $5,000 monthly kickback in exchange for referrals. The defendants said those payments "were solely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS