DOI Wants $100M Navajo Funding Shortfall Suits Tossed

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior asked a D.C. federal judge to toss six suits by the Navajo Nation seeking more than $100 million in judicial system funding, saying one successful suit doesn't mean the rest should follow in its footsteps. Following a June decision in a seventh funding suit that found the tribe was owed $15.7 million in damages for the government's failure to disburse $17 million in funding for the 2014 calendar year, the Navajo argued last month that the decision should set a standard for resolving the other six cases. The DOI asked for summary judgment and a...

