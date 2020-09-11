Altice Europe Founder To Take Telecom Co. Private In $3B Buy

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications and cable group Altice Europe said Friday that it has agreed to an offer from majority shareholder and founder Patrick Drahi to take the company private in a €2.5 billion (nearly $3 billion) deal guided by five firms. Altice Europe NV, guided by De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek NV, said it would be taken over by Drahi's Next Private BV vehicle — which is led by Luther SA, NautaDutilh NV and Ropes & Gray International LLP — to promote its long-term success, according to an announcement about the deal. The companies said Altice Europe will subsequently delist from the Euronext Amsterdam...

