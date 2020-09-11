Fla. Gov. Must Replace Ineligible State Supreme Court Pick

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Friday ordered Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace his pick for a vacancy on its bench after finding that he failed to meet his legal obligations by selecting a Palm Beach County Circuit judge before she had obtained the required 10 years of Florida Bar membership. The state's highest court granted a petition from state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, challenging Judge Renatha Francis' May 26 appointment and ordered the Republican governor to make a new pick by Monday from the seven other candidates certified by the Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission. Judge Francis was slated to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS