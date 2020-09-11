Justices Disbar Longtime NJ Atty With Recent Ethics Gaffes

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday disbarred suspended New Jersey attorney Barry N. Frank, a longtime lawyer with a short but dense disciplinary history that most recently included a botched loan modification case that ended in the foreclosure of a client's home. The high court's order came without an accompanying decision and follows the justices' suspension of Frank in January, after which he declined to make a case for why he shouldn't lose his license. The time to file a response has expired, the order said. Frank's disbarment comes on the heels of multiple disciplinary actions racked up in the Garden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS