Chancery Throws Out Challenge To $1.6B Redbox Parent Sale

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Friday tossed a suit targeting the allegedly underpriced, $1.6 billion sale of Redbox owner Outerwall Inc. to Apollo Global Management, ruling a former shareholder failed to show company directors breached their fiduciary duties even using "enhanced scrutiny" under the state's cornerstone "Revlon" standard. In a 32-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn ruled that stockholder Mark Rudd, on behalf of a proposed shareholder class, failed to adequately show the directors and an officer sued were conflicted in pushing for the transaction. The vice chancellor pointed to an "exculpatory provision" in Outerwall's certificate of incorporation "that...

